Thiem and Zverev through to third round in Melbourne

Workers attempt to clear mud off the courts at the Australian Open in Melbourne. Image Credit: AFP

Melbourne: An Australian Open hit by weather extremes faced a new challenge on Thursday: dirty rain, as overnight downpours left courts muddy and unplayable.

Workers armed with squeegees and high-pressure hoses rushed to clean the surfaces, delaying some matches for several hours.

The dirty rain, the result of dust storms becoming caught up in a cold front, coated cars with orange mud, forced public pools to close and turned Melbourne’s Yarra River brown.

It also plastered Melbourne Park, the tennis venue on the banks of the Yarra, further disrupting a tournament that has already weathered bushfire smoke, torrential rain and wind.

“Due to the rain and dust overnight the outside courts need high-pressure cleaning,” organisers tweeted.

“Our team is working across Melbourne Park to prepare the outside courts for play.”

Further rain set back Thursday’s action yet more, with some courts out of action five hours after the scheduled start on day four.

Weather conditions have been a major talking point at the Australian Open after smog from deadly wildfires hit hazardous levels during qualifying last week, leaving players with coughing fits and breathing problems.

Although the haze cleared before the tournament’s start on Monday it was replaced by torrential rain, which wiped out half of the day’s schedule and caused a backlog of matches.

Strong breezes then buffeted Melbourne Park on Wednesday, giving players more problems as balls blew off-course and wobbled in the air.

In the action that did take place, two-time French Open finalist Dominic Thiem broke local wild card entry Alex Boult’s serve in the third game of the fifth set and advanced to the third round with a 6-2, 5-7, 6-7, 6-1, 6-2 win.

Seventh-seeded Alexander Zverev also advanced about the same time with a 7-6, 6-4, 7-5 win over Egor Gerasimov. Zverev has pledged $10,000 toward the bushfire recovery effort in Australia for every match he wins in Australia, and promised to donate his full prize money if he claims his first major title this year in Australia.

Zverev had plenty of support on Rod Laver Arena. Fifth-seeded team had to deal with a partisan crowd on another covered court at Melbourne Arena, but enjoyed the occasion.

“It was a tough match. Alex played great, with great crowd support. Great fun,” Thiem said. “It’s nice to play with such atmosphere.”

Angelique Kerber is also through to the third round after beating Australian wild card entry Priscilla Hon 6-3, 6-2.

At Melbourne Park in 2016, Kerber became the first German woman since Steffi Graf in 1999 to win a Grand Slam singles title. She won the US Open later that year and Wimbledon in 2018.