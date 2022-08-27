Abu Dhabi: The region’s leading tennis experience, the Mubadala World Tennis Championship, will return to Abu Dhabi’s sporting and entertainment calendar from 16 – 18 December, 2022 at Zayed Sports City’s International Tennis Centre.
The championship will feature engaging fan activations in addition to a variety of exciting and entertaining activities for sports enthusiasts. Top-seeded players will join ticket holders for meet and greet events, affording spectators a chance to interact with their sporting heroes.
Best players
“The Mubadala World Tennis Championship has grown in popularity over the years, evolving into one of the world’s most sought-after tennis events and earning a prestigious place in the international sports calendar,” said John Lickrish, CEO of championship owners Flash Entertainment.
“The championship returns with the world’s best tennis players and passionate fans poised to descend upon Abu Dhabi for an exhilarating three-day tennis event. Each year, we strive to improve so that we can give every member of our audience – from tennis fans, families, and international visitors – a once-in-a-lifetime experience. The 14th edition of the championship will once again feature the sport’s best male and female players and we are paying special attention this year to our off-court entertainment. We hope these enhancements will provide a truly unique experience for tennis aficionados, sports fans and families alike, so stay tuned for further details.”
Positive impact
Homaid Al Shimmari, Deputy Group CEO and Chief Corporate & Human Capital Officer, Mubadala Investment Company, said: “We prioritise strategic partnerships that make a positive impact on local and global communities. We are proud to sponsor the 14th edition of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship, the region’s premier tennis competition, which highlights our contributions to bringing world-class sports events to Abu Dhabi while promoting a healthy and active lifestyle. We look forward to seeing another exciting Championship.”
Last year, Russian Andrey Rublev beat Andy Murray in the final in straight sets to win his first Mubadala World Tennis Championship title. Tunisia’s most successful female tennis player, Ons Jabeur, defeated Olympic Gold Medalist Belinda Bencic to become the first Arab to compete in, and win the Championship. Jabeur then followed up her Abu Dhabi success by reaching this year’s Wimbledon final at SW19.