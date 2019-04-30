US Open champ and Toronto striker to tie the knot

Los Angeles: Former US Open tennis champion Sloane Stephens and Toronto FC’s United States striker Jozy Altidore are to be married.

The 26-year old Stephens and Altidore, 29, announced their engagement on Monday with joint posts on social media saying, “Forever starts now” and “Forever yes.” Stephens is currently ranked No. 8 in the world and has won six WTA titles, including the 2017 US Open.

Altidore, who signed a new contract with MLS side Toronto FC in February, has scored 41 goals in 110 games for his country.

Both tweeted the news on Monday, posting a photo and brief message.

Hers said: “Forever yes.” His said: “Forever starts now.”

In addition to winning the 2017 US Open, Stephens was the 2018 French Open runner-up and was a member of the 2017 championship US Fed Cup team.

The 26-year-old American currently is ranked No. 8.

The 29-year-old Altidore has scored 41 goals in 110 international appearances since his US national team debut in 2007. He has not played for the Americans since October 2017, when a loss at Trinidad and Tobago prevented them from qualifying for the 2018 World Cup.

Altidore has been with Toronto FC in Major League Soccer since 2015.