Lilli Tagger, 18, wins title, but fans are loving her for something else

Austrian becomes youngest player to enter world’s top 50 rankings
Lilli Tagger’s breakthrough in Prague has confirmed the Austrian teenager as one of the most exciting young prospects in women’s tennis.
The 18-year-old Austrian captured her maiden WTA title in Prague, defeating No. 8 seed Daria Snigur 7-6(3), 6-3 in the final. The victory also propelled Tagger into the world’s top 50, making her the youngest player currently ranked inside the elite group.
But it was her spectacular one-handed backhand that caught everyone’s attention. With the shot becoming increasingly rare in women’s tennis, Tagger possesses a distinctive weapon that gives her game an added touch of elegance and could help make her a particularly recognisable figure as her profile continues to grow.
Tagger had already shown glimpses of her enormous potential, but her run in Prague represented a significant step forward. After battling past former Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova in a marathon semi-final, the teenager held her nerve on the biggest stage, overcoming Snigur in straight sets to claim the biggest title of her young career.
What makes Tagger particularly exciting is the way her game continues to evolve. She is adding more power to her shots while retaining the natural variety that distinguishes her from many players of her generation. Her ability to change the height, direction and spin of the ball with ease is becoming increasingly consistent, making her a difficult opponent to read.
Coached by former French Open champion Francesca Schiavone, Tagger is now ranked No. 45 in the world following her Prague triumph. The ranking jump gives her access to bigger tournaments and marks another important milestone in her rapid rise.
At just 18, Tagger still has plenty of areas of her game to develop, and expectations will need to be managed as she takes the next steps in her career. But Prague has already made one thing clear: Tagger is no longer simply a promising young player with potential.