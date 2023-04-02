Petra Kvitova said she drew on her deep well of experience to come through an epic first set tie-breaker and upset Elena Rybakina 7-6(14) 6-2 for her first Miami Open title on Saturday.
The 33-year-old Czech, who is 10 years older than her opponent, kept her nerve in the game’s biggest moments to claim her 30th career title and ninth WTA 1000 crown.
“Experience today played a good role in my mind,” Kvitova told reporters after the match.
“I played so many finals. I know I can play well in the final no matter who I’m facing. Mentally it was very important for me to know that.”
Contemplated retirement
The former world number two, who had contemplated retirement last year, said her two weeks in Miami as well as her run to the quarter-finals of Indian Wells had left her “really happy and very exhausted.” The loss snapped Indian Wells champion Rybakina’s 13-match win streak and ended her hopes of claiming the “Sunshine Double” by winning both hardcourt events.
“This means a lot,” Kvitova said. “The young ones are coming up all the time. It’s tough to face them all. It’s very tiring,” she said with a smile.
With the win Kvitova became the second-oldest women to triumph at the Miami Open, after Serena Williams in 2015. She will now return to the top 10 for the first time since September 2021.