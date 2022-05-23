Paris: Barbora Krejcikova’s French Open title defence ended in the opening round today when French teenager Diane Parry defeated the second-seeded Czech 1-6 6-2 6-3.
Krejcikova, playing her first match since Doha in February after struggling with an elbow injury, had 45 unforced errors in her match against 97th-ranked Parry under the closed roof of Court Philippe Chatrier.
Wayward miss
She was plagued by inconsistency during the match, popping away a forehand winner one minute and then following it up with a wayward miss the next.
All the while, Parry found extra confidence to hit the big shots with Krejcikova struggling for rhythm. Suddenly Parry looked like she believed that she could win and it became clear in the second set that a huge upset was very much on and so it proved.