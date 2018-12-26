“It is important for everyone as we don’t know how we play in the matches. Everyone has played many points in the off season but the real match is different and everyone is pumped to play here — to see how your off season has gone and how are the other players. So everybody will give their 100 per cent,” said Thiem, contending that his opponent Khachanov will be a hard nut to crack and the latter’s success was never a surprise for him.