Kazakhstan’s Danial Rakhmatullayev became the first ever boys player to win singles and doubles in the sixth edition of the West Asia Fujairah Cup which was held at the Mohammed bin Rashid Complex in the Fujairah Tennis and country Club (FTCC).
In the singles final, Rakhmatullayev defeated his Russian opponent Makar Elesin in a straight sets 6-3, 6-4. Earlier in the doubles, Rakhmatullayev and Russia’s Timofei Derepasko overcame Czech pair Patrik Oplustil and Felipe Polach 6-1, 3-6, 15-13 in an epic.
“It’s an amazing feeling to win both boys singles and boys doubles. This is the first time I was playing in Fujairah tennis club and it’s a great stadium between the mountains, I feel really good to play here and win these trophies,” said Rakhmatullayev.
In the girls event, Lithuania’s Laima Vladson defeated Bulgarian fifth seed Eva Busaad 6-4, 7-5 in the singles, while No 1 seeded Ukranian duo Anastasiia Vashchenko and Anna Vashchenko downed Romanians Vanessa Ioana Nocaci and Andra Maria Simion 6-4, 6-4.
Abdul Ghafour Behrozian, Chairman of FTCC, said: “The players showcased a great level of enthusiasm and competitive spirit during the tournament. We are committed to strengthening the sport of tennis and the tournament at large in the country. Amid Covid-19, we organised a highly safe tournament, ensuring the health and well-being of all players and support staff.”
Part of ITF’s World Tennis Tour Juniors’ calendar, the tournament witnessed 60 boys and 40 girls from countries across the globe competing in different formats.