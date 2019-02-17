Currently ranked No. 5 in the world, Pliskova wants to build on her recent success that saw her reach the semi-final of the 2019 Australian Open before losing in three sets to eventual champion Naomi Osaka. “Of course, I feel confident, especially about beating good players. I know I just have these matches. Especially in the beginning of the year, I think it’s always important to have these matches. It doesn’t matter if you lose maybe in a few tournaments, but you still have these matches under your belt,” Pliskova observed.