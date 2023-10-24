Prague: This year’s French Open finalist and world No 8 Karolina Muchova said Tuesday she would skip the WTA Finals in Cancun starting on Sunday because of a wrist injury.
“I am heartbroken to announce that I will miss my first WTA Finals in Cancun,” the 27-year-old Czech said on Instagram.
Muchova injured her right wrist at the US Open in September, where she reached the semi-finals.
“Together with the team and doctors we tried everything till the last moments to resolve my wrist injury,” she said.
“Unfortunately, the time needed for the recovery is longer than we would’ve hoped for and therefore I had to make this unpleasant decision.”
Muchova will also miss the Billie Jean King Cup finals in November.