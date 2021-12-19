Washington: Jennifer Brady, the 2021 Australian Open runner-up, has withdrawn from next month’s Melbourne Park Grand Slam due to a foot injury, tournament organisers said on Sunday.
American Brady reached her first Grand Slam final in February when she lost to Naomi Osaka in straight sets at Rod Laver Arena.
“Our 2021 finalist @jennifurbrady95 has withdrawn from #AusOpen 2022 due to a left foot injury. Wishing you a speedy recovery Jen,” the Aus Open said in a tweet.
The world No 25 has not played since retiring from her second-round match against Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati in August.
She has now joined the list of players — Karolina Pliskova, Serena Williams, Bianca Andreescu and Roger Federer in missing the tournament, which is set to be played from January 17.