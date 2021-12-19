Jennifer Brady
Jennifer Brady Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Washington: Jennifer Brady, the 2021 Australian Open runner-up, has withdrawn from next month’s Melbourne Park Grand Slam due to a foot injury, tournament organisers said on Sunday.

American Brady reached her first Grand Slam final in February when she lost to Naomi Osaka in straight sets at Rod Laver Arena.

“Our 2021 finalist @jennifurbrady95 has withdrawn from #AusOpen 2022 due to a left foot injury. Wishing you a speedy recovery Jen,” the Aus Open said in a tweet.

The world No 25 has not played since retiring from her second-round match against Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati in August.

She has now joined the list of players — Karolina Pliskova, Serena Williams, Bianca Andreescu and Roger Federer in missing the tournament, which is set to be played from January 17.

Jennifer Brady-1639937008682
Jennifer Brady of USA in action against Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan in the qualifying match of Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Monday 17 February 2020. Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News Image Credit:
View gallery as list