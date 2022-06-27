Copy of 569022-01-02-1656336067388
Tunisia's Ons Jabeur returns the ball to Sweden's Mirjam Bjorklund during their women's singles tennis match on the first day of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London. Image Credit: AFP

London: Tunisian third seed Ons Jabeur proved far too strong for Mirjam Bjorklund of Sweden, sweeping past the qualifier 6-1 6-3 today to book her spot in the second round of Wimbledon.

After reaching a career-high ranking of second, 2021 quarter-finalist Jabeur served strongly and dominated from the baseline against the 125th-ranked Bjorklund who made her debut at the grasscourt Grand Slam this year.

Attacking mood

Jabeur arrived in London having lifted a grasscourt title in Berlin two weeks back and was in an attacking mood in her first career meeting with the 23-year-old Swede on a cloudy day on Court One.

The Tunisian broke Bjorklund’s serve three times to take the opening set and a single break was enough in the second for Jabeur to seal victory in 53 minutes.

Jabeur converted her first matchpoint when Bjorklund sent a backhand long and she will next meet Canadian Rebecca Marino or qualifier Katarzyna Kawa of Poland for a place in the third round.