Dubai: India’s Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna have made it to the final of the Australian Open mixed-doubles event.
The Indian duo beat the third-seeded pairing of Great Britain’s Neal Skupski and USA’s Desirae Krawczyk 7-6, 6-7 (10-6) in the semi-final.
Mirza and Bopanna made it to the semis after receiving a walkover in their quarter-final match against Latvian and Spanish pair of Jelena Ostapenko and David Vega Hernandez.
Last major
Mirza is playing in her last major after announcing her retirement from professional tennis earlier this month. Her last tournament will be the Dubai Tennis Championships, a WTA 1000 event, which begins on February 19. She will be dreaming of going all the way in Melbourne and adding another Grand Slam title to her name.
She has six major titles in doubles discipline - three in women’s doubles and three in mixed doubles - with her maiden triumph coming in 2009 when she partnered Mahesh Bhupathi to clinch the Australian Open mixed doubles title.