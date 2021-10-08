Copy of 883984-01-03-1633695962864
Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic shakes hands at the net after her three set victory against Kim Clijsters of Belgium during their first round match on Day 4 of the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California. Image Credit: AFP
California: Kim Clijsters hit another detour in her comeback to pro tennis, losing in three sets in her first-round match at the BNP Paribas Open.

She was beaten 6-1, 2-6, 6-2 by Katerina Siniakova, a three-time major doubles champion from Czech Republic. Siniakova teamed with countrywoman Barbora Krejcikova to win a gold medal in doubles at the Tokyo Olympics.

Four-time grand slam winner Clijsters was playing just her second tournament of the year following knee surgery.

Clijsters, a 38-year-old Hall of Famer, also lost in the first round at the WTA Tour stop in Chicago last week. The four-time major champion and mother of three originally came back last year, but her attempt was interrupted by knee surgery last October and a bout with COVID-19 in January.

Clijsters committed nine double faults against Siniakova, who converted six of nine break points in the match. Clijsters received a wild-card into the tournament she won in 2005 and 2003. She was runner-up to Serena Williams in 2001.