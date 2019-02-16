Joining Hradecka were the last two Americans left in the qualifiers — Jennifer Brady and top seed Bernanda Pera with contrasting results. Pera had to really fight it out for a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over the Ukraine’s Anhelina Kalinina, while Brady eased her way to a 6-0, 6-3 win over Dalila Jakupovic.