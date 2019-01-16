“I dedicated myself 100%, so many years,” Halep said in an interview with The Guardian. “Now I’ve won a Grand Slam and I start to enjoy life more. I like to go out, make friendships. I’m more open. Before I won the French I was very focused. Everything I had dreamed was real in that moment. All the people I love were there and when I lift the trophy, and the national song is played, it was the best moment I ever had. I was crying because it was huge. Maybe it will be my best moment as an athlete. But let’s see. Maybe the future will give me even more.”