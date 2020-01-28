Goran Ivanisevic won the Dubai Tennis Championship in 1996. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Melbourne: Wimbledon champions Goran Ivanisevic and Conchita Martinez have been elected to the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

The Class of 2020 was announced on Tuesday at the Australian Open, where both Ivanisevic and Martinez are coaching players who reached the quarter-finals.

The induction ceremony will be July 18 in Newport, Rhode Island, where the hall is located.

Ivanisevic, a serve-and-volley specialist from Croatia, won the 2001 title at the All England Club as a wild-card entry.

Martinez, a baseliner from Spain, was the 1994 champion at Wimbledon.