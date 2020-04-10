Bethanie Mattek-Sands celebrates defeating Li Na in their second round match at the French Open on Thursday. Image Credit: AP

Dubai: The ATP and WTA have launched a new weekly show called ‘Tennis United’, which will air every Friday on both Tours’ digital platforms.

Hosted by Grand Slam champions Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Vasek Pospisil, ‘Tennis United’ will feature interviews and discussions with ATP and WTA players, as well as other influential figures from throughout the game, a round-up of the week’s best social media posts and highlights of the charitable and philanthropic work the tennis community is doing during these trying times of the coronavirus pandemic.

Vasek Pospisil

‘Tennis United’ is scheduled to premiere on Friday, on the ATP and WTA’s Facebook and YouTube channels, with sections of the show also available on Twitter and Instagram.

Friday’s opener will get under way with a special montage of player messages thanking key health workers that have been fighting COVID-19 on the front lines, followed by interviews with Felix Auger-Aliassime, Sofia Kenin, Jannik Sinner and Donna Vekic.