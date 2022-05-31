Paris: Alexander Zverev beat Carlos Alcaraz in a dramatic four-set clash on Tuesday to secure a French Open semi-final meeting with either Novak Djokovic or Rafael Nadal.
The German third seed claimed a 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (9/7) victory over Spanish teenage sensation Alcaraz after three hours and 18 minutes.
Zverev moved into his second straight last-four match at Roland Garros after his first-ever Grand Slam win over a top-10 player.
Zverev, who lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the 2021 semi-final, had a 2-1 head-to-head lead against Alcaraz but his opponent had won their most recent meeting the only one on clay - this month in the final of the ATP Masters in Madrid.
Alcaraz made 56 unforced errors as Zverev saved a set-point in the fourth set tiebreak before converting his second matchpoint with a superb backhand service return.
Earlier, Zverev had criticised French Open organisers who he claimed favoured Alcaraz. The German complained about his lack of matches on the showpiece Philippe Chatrier court, which has a retractable roof, compared to Alcarez.
“I played on Chatrier once, (world number one Novak) Djokovic played twice, (Rafael) Nadal three times, like Alcaraz,” Zverev told German media after labouring to a last 16 win over Spain’s Bernabe Zapata Miralles.
“Sure, he’s the new superstar, the new face of tennis and it’s nice to see something new too, but in our half of the draw it should be more divided who’s playing when and where.”
Zverev, the reigning Olympic champion, described playing on Chatrier in Paris as “completely different” compared to other courts. “It’s like playing on another continent.”
Zverev said he was not concerned if organisers gave Djokovic, the defending French Open champion, and Nadal, who has won Roland Garros 13 times, preferential treatment.
“It is clear, and rightly so, that Rafa and Novak get what they want,” said Zverev.
“Now comes a new and young player who deserves a lot of attention, but I have the feeling that the other players are being ignored.”