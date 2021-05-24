Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas returns the ball to Britain's Cameron Norrie during the ATP 250 Lyon Open Parc final Image Credit: AFP

Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas is brimming with confidence and will be heading to Roland Garros this week with his best Grand Slam preparation after picking up his seventh ATP Tour title in Lyon on Sunday.

Basking in the glow of his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title last month at Monte-Carlo, the 22-year-old added the Lyon crown for his second title in 2021 and leads the 2021 season with most wins at 33.

“I’ve been feeling my game well. I’ve been using my patterns really well,” Tsitsipas told reporters. “I’ve been pressing a lot with my serve. Just consistent on court, consistent with my power and the way that I attack and way I (take) risks.

“I think it would be considered my best (preparation) so far pre-Grand Slam and now all the attention is on next week. I love playing in Paris. I find it mesmerising.”

Patrick Mouratoglou, the long-time coach of Serena Williams, who is often seen in Tsitsipas’ player box at tournaments, is pleased with the consistency displayed by the Greek.

“He’s developing really well,” Mouratoglou said of Tsitsipas, who is coached by his father Apostolos. “He’s always been able to beat the best players,” the Frenchman, who often works in an advisory role with Tsitsipas, said.

“He beat Rafa (Nadal) on clay several years ago already. He beat Roger at a Grand Slam, beat Novak at a Masters 1000 on hardcourt. But he was a bit up and down, and there were several reasons for that. And I think he’s getting more and more solid. He’s losing less and less. He’s slowly but surely, imposing himself as a top guy who doesn’t lose to guys who are ranked under. He’s gained a lot of consistency in everything he is doing in his game.”

Tsitsipas reached the semi-finals on the red clay at Roland Garros last year before falling to Novak Djokovic in five sets and Mouratoglou believes the two-time Australian Open semi-finalist was getting closer to a maiden major title.