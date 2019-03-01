Involved in equally grueling three-set wins in his first two rounds that went late into the night, Coric was understandably off to a slow start as Basilashvili broke in the fifth to wrap up the opener 6-4. Coric came back strongly breaking in the second and fourth for a 5-0 lead. But the 22-year-old Croat hit a minor bump towards the end, but recovered soon enough to win the set 6-2.