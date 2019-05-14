Roger Federer of Switzerland looks on during a press conference at the ATP Masters tennis tournament at the Foro Italico in Rome on May 14, 2019. Image Credit: AFP

Rome: At 37 and with 20 Grand Slam titles, Roger Federer still gets excited about playing tennis.

That’s why he added this week’s Italian Open to his schedule.

Federer says he was “in the mood to play,” adding “honestly, I love to play matches. Regardless of what happens here, I just think it’s good for me to play matches at this stage.”

After reaching the Madrid Open quarter finals last week upon his return to clay after a two-year absence, Federer went to Switzerland. He said the cool weather at home also convinced him to make the trip to Rome.

Federer begins play Wednesday against either 37th-ranked Frances Tiafoe or 75th-ranked Joao Sousa.