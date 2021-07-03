London: Roger Federer reached the Wimbledon last 16 for the 18th time todaywith a four-sets win over Cameron Norrie, the last British man in the tournament.
Eight-time champion Federer triumphed 6-4, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 and will be playing in the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the 69th time in his career.
Federer will face Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego on Monday for a place in the quarter-finals.
Big upset
Federer needed all of his quality and resilience to dash British number two Norrie’s hopes of causing a big upset in the Wimbledon third round.
Federer, 39, has had little court time over the past 16 months but played well enough to win. One of the form players in 2021, Norrie could not find a sustained high level against the 20-time major champion.
Following exits for Andy Murray and Dan Evans on Friday, Norrie’s defeat means there will be no British players in the second week of the men’s singles.