Perth: Roger Federer took the honours in the much-anticipated mixed doubles clash with fellow great Serena Williams in what the latter described as the “match of her career” at the Hopman Cup in Perth on Tuesday. In the biggest mixed doubles drawcard in the 31-year history of the tournament, in what is expected to be its final edition, Federer teamed with Belinda Bencic to win the match in straight sets under the Fast4 format and win the Group B tie for Switzerland. With 43 Grand Slam singles titles (Williams 23, Federer 20) and more than $200 million in prize money between them, the two 37-year-olds had welcomed the chance to face each other on the court in an official match for the first time.