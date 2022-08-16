Leylah Fernandez suffered a blow to her U.S. Open preparations after losing 6-4 7-5 to Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova in the Cincinnati Open first round.
Canadian Fernandez, the 2021 U.S. Open runner-up, was playing only her third singles match since returning from a foot injury she suffered at the French Open.
Lead 3-0
The 19-year-old lefthander, who lost to fellow teenager Emma Raducanu in last year’s Flushing Meadows final, led 3-0 in the first set and 5-1 in the second but could not press home her advantage, allowing world number 27 Alexandrova to rally and take the match in straight sets.