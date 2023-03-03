Lloyd Glasspool of Great Britain and Harri Heliovaara of Finland will clash with Maxime Cressy and Fabrice Martin in doubles final of the ATP Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship on Saturday.
In Friday's semifinals, the third-seeded pair of Glasspool and Heliovaara stunned top-seeded Croatians Nicola Mektic and Mate Pavic 6-4, 6-2. The Cressy-Martin combo downed qualifiers Sander Gille and Joran Vleigen of Belgium 5-7, 7-6, 10-7.
Glasspool and Heliovaara haven't dropped a set in the tournament, and they were largely untroubled in wrapping up a rare win against the Croatians. Mektic and Pavic have beaten the British-Finnish duo last year with victories in Turin, at Queen's Club and at Wimbledon.
Winners of three titles, Glasspool and Heliovaara enjoyed a career-best season last year, making the semifinals of the ATP Finals. Having won in Adelaide, the two will look to collect their second trophy of this season in Dubai as they take on Cressy and Martin.