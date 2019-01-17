“I think reaching No. 1 is one of, if not the, ultimate achievement in our sport. So sometimes at the beginning you just all of a sudden get there just because you’re playing so well. Later you sometimes try to fight and wrestle it back from somebody else who deserved to be there. And when you’re older, you know you feel like you have to put maybe sometimes double the work in. So this one maybe means the most to me (of any achievement) throughout my career. It is an absolute dream come true.”