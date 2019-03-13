‘It is a privilege to be considered in such esteemed company’

Dubai: Dubai Duty Free’s Senior Vice-President of Marketing, Sinead El Sibai, has been voted as one of the top 10 Most Influential Women in Sport 2019 in a poll conducted by iSportconnect, the UK-based networking platform and community aimed at executives working in the world of sport, to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Among those joining El Sibai in the list, which was unveiled at an iSportconnect Leadership Masterclass held in London, are international tennis star Serena Williams, Special Olympics CEO Mary Davis, and Formula 1 marketing and communications director Ellie Norman.

Colm McLoughlin, executive vice-chairman and CEO of DDF said, “I am thrilled that Sinead has been recognised by the iSportconnect community for her marketing expertise and for the hard work that she and her team commit to all of our major events and sponsorships, including the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open and our major horse racing sponsorships in the UK and Ireland.

“The fact that this recognition was announced on International Women’s Day is a great endorsement to the increasingly important and high-profile role that women like Sinead and her fellow nominees are commanding in global business and sports management.”

El Sibai, who joined Dubai Duty Free’s Marketing Department in 2000, said, “It is a privilege to be considered in such esteemed company and I am delighted to highlight the role of women working in the sports industry in this part of the world.”

The accolade follows on from the Dubai Tennis Championships. Belinda Bencic claimed her first Dubai title, before Roger Federer won his eight Dubai crown to reach the landmark of 100 career singles titles.

The iSportconnect top ten Most Influential Women in Sport 2019:

Amaia Gorostiza, President, SD Eibar

Ellie Norman, Director of Marketing & Communications, F1

Fatma Samoura, Secretary General, FIFA

Kim Davis, EVP of Social Impact, Growth Initiatives and Legislation, NHL

Marie Donoghue, Vice President of Sports Video, Amazon

Mary Davis, CEO, Special Olympics

Mithali Raj, Captain, Indian Women’s Cricket Team

Serena Williams, Tennis Player, USA

Simone Biles, Olympic Athlete, USA