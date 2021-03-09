Dubai: The top seed at this year’s Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, Elina Svitolina, was sent packing in the second round in Garhoud by Svetlana Kuznetsova.
The silence in the fan-free ground matched the stunned Ukranian’s exit after she slumped to a 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 defeat at the hands of the Russian world No. 36.
Svitolina looked to be in good shape as she breezed through the opening set, but Kuznetsova upped her game and the world No. 5 had no answer as she crumbled in the decider.
Earlier this week, two-time Dubai champion Svitolina admitted the drop in WTA prize money due to the COVID-19 pandemic has reduced her motivation but added that players must learn to adjust their expectations.
The total prize money on offer in Dubai this year has gone down to $1,835,490 compared to $2,794,840 last season, and the trend is expected to continue until the pandemic clears.
“I had to adjust, like for example with my team, with my daily life,” Svitolina said. “Maybe be a little bit smarter and I think for everyone it’s important to readjust because right now there is definitely a significant change in the prize money. I think it’s really not easy for some players to adjust and for me, personally, it’s maybe also a little bit [tough] right now, because we’re a bit spoiled from the years that the prize money was really high.”
Kuznetsova will now face the Czech Republic’s Barbora Krejcikova in the third round.