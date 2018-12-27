“The tennis court for me is a place where I get challenged in every possible way — emotionally and physically,” he said. “My character is kind of on the line, so I treat it as my own personal school of life. Not many places can trigger me, positively or negatively, like a tennis court does. I see it as a place where I can grow, regardless of where I’m in the world. It demands a lot of extreme focus and dedication from me and there are outbursts of emotions that I didn’t know that I had. That’s the reason why I’m grateful to play this sport.”