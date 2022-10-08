Astana: Novak Djokovic reached the final of the ATP tournament in Astana today as opponent Daniil Medvedev surprisingly retired at the end of the second set.

With the score at 4-6, 7-6 (8/6), Medvedev called it quits before the deciding set, with even Djokovic initially appearing surprised.

“I’m shocked, really,” Djokovic said. “He looked completely fine, but maybe the last seven eight, points I saw him move slower.

“He wouldn’t retire the match unless he felt he couldn’t continue.”

The 21-time Grand Slam champion will face Stefanos Tstisipas in tomorrow’s final as he bids for a 90th ATP title.

Nine meetings

Djokovic has won seven of his nine meetings with the Greek, including in last year’s French Open final.

Medvedev became the first player to take a set off Djokovic in a singles event since Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon final.

Djokovic levelled a dramatic match, in which both players were near their very best, in a tense tie-break.

But Medvedev signalled that he could not continue, sending Djokovic into his 128th ATP final.

Earlier, third seed Tsitsipas beat Andrey Rublev 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 to reach his sixth final of the season.

“It was not easy, being a set down,” said Tsitsipas. “To have to deal with a very good opponent on the other side of the net made it an extremely physical battle.

“I am pleased with myself for being so determined to make it work so well.”

Fifth seed

A break in the opening game of the match proved enough to give fifth seed Rublev the first set.

But Tsitsipas, who saved five of six break points in the match, improved as the tie went on and he made his move in the 10th game of the second set to force a decider.

The 24-year-old was rock solid again in the third, wrapping up victory after two hours and 10 minutes to take his head-to-head record against Rublev to 6-4.