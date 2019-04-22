Paris: Novak Djokovic stretched his lead over Rafael Nadal at the top of the ATP rankings on Monday after the Spaniard’s failed bid to win a 12th Monte Carlo Masters title. Alexander Zverev and Roger Federer held onto third and fourth positions, respectively.

Djokovic, winner of the last three Grand Slam tournaments, is now over 3,000 points clear of old rival Nadal despite a quarter-final defeat by Daniil Medvedev in the Principality last week.

World No. 2 Nadal dropped ranking points after his title defence ended with a shock semi-final loss to eventual champion Fabio Fognini.

The 31-year-old Italian reached a career-high ranking of 12th after claiming his maiden Masters trophy with a straight-sets win over unheralded Serbian Dusan Lajovic in Sunday’s final.