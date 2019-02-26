Some of the best young tennis players from affiliated tennis academies across the UAE took part in the ATP Tennis Emirates Coaching Clinic on Tuesday morning at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships (DDFTC).
More than 60 children, ranging in age from under 8 to under 16, were joined by Academy coaches and ATP players, Nikoloz Basilashvili and Marton Fucsovics. The players had a practice session with the budding tennis stars and gave them some invaluable advice and top tips for the future.
“It was really fun, it’s really nice to interact with the kids! And show them what professional tennis is like and help them learn a thing of two. And hope they enjoyed it!,’ said Basilashvili.
Tournament Director, Salah Tahlak added: “It’s great to see so many children have the opportunity to interact with some of the best players in the tournament this week. We continuously aim to encourage participation in the sport and sessions like these are the perfect platform for them.”
