Dubai Duty Free Ambassador and World No 2 Simona Halep treated herself ahead of her first game at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships (DDFTC) with a quick shopping spree at the Dubai Duty Free shop in Terminal 3, Concourse B, on Tuesday.
As a Dubai Duty Free Ambassador, the tournament had some fun with Halep and tested her knowledge with questions to see how well she knew Dubai Duty Free. Luckily, she got all her questions correct and was applauded by the staff. Halep then went on to do some more shopping and picked up three gifts for her family members including perfume, headphones and baklava.
The former World No 1 earlier spoke about her nomination for ‘Sportswoman of the Year’ at the prestigious Laureus Award that was held in Monaco on Monday.
“Any award is a great thing. It’s an honour really,” Halep said in Dubai. The title, however, went to American gymnast Simone Biles.
But that’s not likely to deter the Romanian. After posting a third straight top-five season in 2016, Halep went on to touch remarkable form in 2017 and 2018 that included the world No 1 crown on two separate occasions.
As a Dubai Duty Free Ambassafor, Halep has also been helping to promote the city on the sidelines of the DDFTC over the years.
In 2016, while touring the Dubai Garden Glow, she exclaimed: “We don’t have things like this back home!”
“Last year, they had me and the crew on a camel. This year, the Dubai Garden Glow is a little more relaxed. It’s much better. Maybe next year I’ll get to go shopping. It gets me more relaxed,” she told Gulf News tabloid!. “And that’s why this place is special because everything is different — the people are unique, the culture is amazing and there is so much to do.”
