Angelique Kerber, former World No 1 and Porsche ambassador, revved up for a ride in a Porsche Panamera as she hit the Dubai roads ahead of her first game at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.
Joining her on the drive was television and radio presenter Tom Urquhart as the duo discussed her love for Dubai and her hopes of winning big at the DDFTC.
“For me, it’s really important to enjoy my tennis and play really intensely, that’s why I try to change my practice schedule, the young players are coming, tennis is getting stronger and stronger,” said Kerber.
The 31-year-old is on her eighth trip to Dubai and finds it the perfect place to get some downtime following the hectic schedule on the circuit.
“I really love the city you can do so many things here, I come here for my holidays to relax, the fans are great, the hotel on-site is great and everyone is so friendly,” she said. “My goal is always to have a consistent year, to improve my tennis, and right now I really try to enjoy every single moment, Dubai is a big tournament, everyone is playing here.”
The right-handed tennis player, who also paid a visit the Porsche Centre Dubai, where she was greeted by K Rajaram, CEO of Al Nabooda Automobiles, has had a successful run over the last few years.
Kerber was chosen as the WTA Player of the Year in 2016 and was also nominated again two years later. She was also voted German Sportswoman of the Year in both 2016 and 2018, receiving the ITF World Champion award in 2016.
In 2017, she was the world’s second highest-paid female athlete according to Forbes magazine.
The German player’s year has started on a rocky note after the Australian Open upset when she was unseeded by American Danielle Collins at the season-opening Grand Slam.
However, despite career upsets, Kerber has maintained a positive outlook on her innings, even in the past.
“I’m not thinking about this [being World No 1 again]. I mean, everybody is writing or asking or whatever, but for me, I know how it feels to be No 1. I reached it once, and for sure I will try to get back there,” Kerber told media back in 2017 after her semi-final loss against Elina Svitolina in Dubai in 2017.
For her, enjoying the game is everything.
