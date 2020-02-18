Image Credit:

Tennis Emirates hosted more than 50 young tennis players from affiliated tennis academies across the UAE during their Coaching Clinic on the second day of the WTA week at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Tuesday.

The children, all under the age of eight, participated in a coaching clinic run by Tennis Emirates staff and Academy Coaches and had a great time getting some tips and learning on-court game techniques. The highlight of the clinic was when the Arab world’s rising star, Ons Jabeur, joined the training session and spent time with the children, fine-tuning their skills. The Tunisian player also had a hit with several players and awarded them with medals and trophies, giving them inspiration to pursue tennis as a sport.

“It was a great day seeing the kids from several academies play and interact with one of the best Arab players in the sport of tennis, Ons Jabeur. Our Red Ball teams won the UAE Talent Identification Program Tournament arranged by Tennis Emirates and hopefully this brings in more kids to take up tennis in the future,” said Clark Francis, founder, CF Tennis Academy.

Alex Woodbridge, head coach at Dubai Sports City, added: “What a fantastic event here at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium today. Over 40 children from academies in Dubai playing matches across 12 mini red courts and finishing up with Ons Jabeur hitting with every single player in the event before handing out medals and trophies. What an amazing experience for all and now the kids are able to say they’ve hit with a pro, we look forward to the next event.”

Tournament Director Salah Tahlak said the clinic was aimed at giving an opportunity to young and promising tennis enthusiasts to meet with top players and interact with them.

“We hope that this yearly initiative run by Tennis Emirates increases participation in the game and ensures that budding tennis stars get the right encouragement and training,” he said.