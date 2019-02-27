Tennis stars Daniil Medvedev and Marcos Baghdatis accepted the famous ‘Audi Challenge’ this week at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. The players were tasked with hitting as many tennis balls as possible into the boots and sunroofs of the Audi A8L and the A7 Sportback which are on display in the Tennis Village. And in a twist this year, they challenged each other.
Baghdatis wanted the upper advantage and went to the top of the stadium to hit the balls even though he is afraid of heights. Medvedev, however, took the safer approach and stayed on the first level. “For me, it was tough at the beginning, I didn’t put one in and then at one moment I put four in a row!”
The official scorers — the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship ball kids — announced that both players scored 18 points and shared the trophy.