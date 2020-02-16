Garbine Muguruza (7)-1581860050030
Spanish tennis player Garbine Muguruza treated herself ahead of her first game at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships with a quick shopping spree at the Dubai Duty Free shop in Terminal 3, Concourse A.

Muguruza was welcomed by Dubai Duty Free staff on arrival and celebrated the 20th anniversary of the WTA week by choosing 20 items that she cannot live without on tour, including her personal favourites — a Beats headset from Electronics, a pair of Maui Jim sunglasses, a Chanel perfume and skincare and other items from the Fashion section.

She also enjoyed her time at the Gold shop and a visit to the Watches section checking out the latest Rolex model. She made her last stop at the Gifts From Dubai shop to choose some souvenirs for her family and friends, and received some Arabic sweets.

“I can’t believe it has been 20 years of Dubai here with WTA and there’s no better place to celebrate the 20 year anniversary than in Dubai Duty Free,” Muguruza said.

Since turning professional in 2012, Muguruza has bagged seven singles titles and has had an incredible few years, there is no doubt that she is sure to be a strong contender for the trophy.

The Dubai Duty Free celebrated its 36th Anniversary on December 20, 2019 with sales reaching a record $30.59 million (Dh112.3 million) in the 24-hour period and ended the 2019 year crossing the $2 billion mark in sales.

The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships runs from February 17 to 29. For tickets, go to dubaidutyfreetennischampionships.com.