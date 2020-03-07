Former US Open champion Marin Cilic stretched to tie-breaker in both sets

Marin Cilic of Croatia was stretched to tie-breaker by India's Ramkumar Ramanathan before he won in straight sets. Image Credit: AP

Zagreb: Hosts Croatia won both the singles rubbers against team India on the first day of the 2020 Davis Cup Qualifiers being played at Dom Sportova in Zagreb, Croatia from March 6-7.

Ramkumar Ramanathan, 25-year-old, faced world number 37 Marin Cilic in the second rubber to make it all-square in the tie after compatriot Prajnesh Gunneswaran went down to Boma Gojo in a three-setter.

Chennai born Ramanathan had played Cilic once at Pune in 2018 where he suffered a loss 3-6, 4-6 at the hands of former US Open champion.Playing in India colours, however, brought out an inspired performance from Ramanathan as he stretched Cilia to tie-breaks in both the sets before going down 6-7, 6-7.

With a noisy crowd right behind the Croak, Ramanathan played his heart out and displayed a great exhibition of classic serve and volley game.

Both the players held their serves throughout the match is a testimony of the quality tennis played by them.

Earlier in the day, Boma Gojo, stood tall in his third Davis Cup match in Croatian colours and got his maiden win for his country at the Davis Cup.

Gojo defeated India’s Gunneswaran in the opening singles rubber in a come-from-behind win 3-6, 6-4, 6-2.