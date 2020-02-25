Qualifiers to be held in Zagreb on hardcourts on March 6-7

Kolkata: Veteran Leander Paes will be kept in the five-member playing squad for the Davis Cup tie against Croatia, the All India Tennis Association (AITA) selection committee decided on Tuesday.

Divij Sharan will be the reserve member. “He has been kept in the squad,” a source close to the development said. An official announcement is to be made on Wednesday. The national federation had to submit the final list of players by Tuesday to the International Tennis Federation (ITF). Initially, a six-member squad was announced.

The Qualifiers tie will be held in Zagreb on the hard courts on March 6-7. Croatia is the top-seeded team in the 24-team Qualifiers.

The 12 winners will qualify for the Davis Cup Finals while the losing sides will be placed in the World Group I.

While Sumit Nagal, Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Ramkumar Ramanathan will play the singles, Paes and Rohan Bopanna will be there for the doubles.