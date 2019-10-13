Daniil Medvedev with the trophy in Shanghai. Image Credit: AFP

Shanghai: Russian Daniil Medvedev pulverised Alexander Zverev 6-4 6-1 to lift his fourth title of the season at the Shanghai Masters on Sunday.

Germany’s Zverev started the match with a 4-0 head-to-head record in his favour against Medvedev but had conceded that his opponent was “probably the best player in the world” at the moment.

US Open runner-up Medvedev, playing in his sixth straight final, broke Zverev twice to close out the opening set in front of a packed crowd.

The 23-year-old was at his ruthless best in the second set as he raced to a 5-0 lead before Zverev finally showed some resistance to hold serve.