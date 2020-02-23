Daniel Evans Image Credit: Reuters

Dubai: Great Britain’s No. 1 player Daniel Evans has called for a merger of Davis Cup and the newly-launched ATP Cup for the sake of men’s tennis.

Now ranked at a career high No 31, Evans (fondly known as ‘Evo’), took over as British No 1 following Andy Murray’s injury last year.

The 29-year-old from Birmingham — a member of the team that clinched the 2015 Davis Cup after a record 79 years — played as the ATP Cup premiered in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney in the first half of January.

Serbia beat Spain 2-1 in the team competition while Britain reached the quarter-finals of the 24-team event.

“I think the ATP Cup is great event with good atmosphere and I really enjoyed it,” Evans said.

“Perhaps, they could join the two events — the Davis Cup and the ATP Cup together and we could have one single team competition for nations. It would be good for our sport,” he suggested.

Ranked No 17, Evans was joined by Cameron Norrie and James Ward on Team GB that played in Group C against Bulgaria, Belgium and Moldova to set up a quarter-finals that they lost against hosts Australia.

“We have a good team. It’s good to be with the other guys as all of us are at similar levels of our game,” Evans noted.