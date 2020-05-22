Stefanos Tsitsipas Image Credit: Reuters

Tennis’ rising superstar Stefanos Tsitsipas has claimed that mankind should undergo lockdown once every year to help save the planet.

The Greek world No. 6 says the COVID-19 lockdown has been a blessing in disguise of sorts as he is getting time to spend with his family, which otherwise would have been spent on the tour.

“Life is pretty different being in lockdown. We are in a pause and it feels very different not being able to engage with people, be in places where there are many people you can hang out with other people,” Tsitsipas told Eurosport during an Instagram live session.

“I actually think they should put us in lockdown once a year — it’s good for nature, it’s good for our planet. I actually think it will be environmentally very beneficial.