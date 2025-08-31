GOLD/FOREX
Cirstea issues plea after trophy goes missing during US Open

The 35-year-old Cirstea won the title at the US Open warm-up event

New York: Romania's Sorana Cirstea has called for the return of her trophy from last week's WTA tournament in Cleveland after discovering it had disappeared from her hotel room during the US Open.

The 35-year-old Cirstea won the title at the US Open warm-up event before reaching the second round in New York this week, losing to 11th seed Karolina Muchova.

She was also competing in the women's doubles but lost in the first round with partner Anna Kalinskaya.

Adding to her disappointment was the disappearance of her Cleveland trophy -- her third career singles title -- from her hotel room in New York.

"Whoever stole my Cleveland trophy from room 314 at the @fiftysonesta please give it back," the world No 71 wrote on Instagram on Saturday.

"It has NO material value, just sentimental value. It would be greatly appreciated! Thank you."

