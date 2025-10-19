GOLD/FOREX
Canada's Fernandez beats Valentova to win Japan Open

Fernandez, the world No 27, adds to her victory at the DC Open in Washington

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Canada's Leylah Fernandez poses with the winner's trophy after defeating Czech Republic's Tereza Valentova in their women's singles final match at the Japan Open tennis tournament in Osaka on October 19, 2025.
AFP-PAUL MILLER

Osaka: Canada's Leylah Fernandez beat Czech teenager Tereza Valentova 6-0, 5-7, 6-3 to win the Japan Open on Sunday, her second WTA title of the year.

Fernandez, the world No 27, added to her victory at the DC Open in Washington in July by seeing off qualifier Valentova in Osaka.

Fernandez paid tribute to beaten opponent Valentova, who was playing in her first WTA final at the age of 18.

"You played amazing and it's been a wonderful week for you, your coach and your family," Fernandez told Valentova, who is ranked 78 in the world.

"I'm sure I'm going to see you in many more finals like this one," added the 23-year-old after her fifth career tournament win, which gave her second title in the same year for the first time.

Fernandez, playing with heavy strapping on her right thigh, cruised to the first set in a one-sided start to the final.

Valentova looked shell-shocked at the changeover before the second set but she came out swinging and levelled the match.

Fernandez regained the upper hand in the third set, sealing victory when her opponent netted.

"I want to thank my team and my dad, who's also my coach and my hitting partner," Fernandez said.

"Thank you so much for suffering with me this past week, past month and past year."

The Japan Open's top seed, former world number one Naomi Osaka, pulled out ahead of her quarter-final after failing to recover from a leg injury.

Fernandez will compete in next week's Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo.

