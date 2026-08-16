Cincinnati shock: Is Novak Djokovic nearing retirement?

39-year-old loses to world No. 50 Tirante in a gruelling two-hour, 44-minute battle
Novak Djokovic’s brief Cincinnati Open campaign could prove to be his final appearance at the tournament after the 24-time Grand Slam champion suffered a shock defeat to Argentina’s Thiago Agustin Tirante on Saturday.
The 39-year-old’s 10-match winning streak in Cincinnati came to an end as world No. 50 Tirante stunned the tournament’s No. 5 seed 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 in a gruelling two-hour, 44-minute battle played in hot and humid conditions.
Djokovic was competing in his first tournament since losing to Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon semi-finals, but struggled physically as the match wore on.
The Serbian revealed afterwards that an undisclosed health issue has affected his ability to deal with hot and humid conditions for several years.
“It’s just a condition that I have, health-wise, that has been bothering me for the past couple of years,” Djokovic said. “A lot of issues, especially when it is humid and it is hot.”
Djokovic admitted that he had expected the challenging conditions but found it difficult to manage the heat alongside the physical and mental demands of the match.
The defeat was particularly significant given Djokovic’s impressive record in Cincinnati. He has won the title three times, in 2018, 2020 and 2023, and owns a 45-13 record at the tournament.
However, when asked whether Saturday’s defeat could mark his final appearance in Cincinnati, Djokovic offered a concerning response.
“I certainly hope so, but it looks more likely not, unfortunately,” he said. “But let’s see what the future brings.”
For Tirante, the victory was the biggest of his career. The 25-year-old Argentine held his nerve against one of the greatest players in tennis history to secure a memorable upset.
“I think this is the best win of my career,” Tirante said. “I think I really did a good job inside the court. I managed very well the nerves of playing against a legend like Novak.”
Djokovic’s defeat also prompted some fans on social media to question whether it is time for the Serbian to consider retirement.
“Djokovic, I really think it’s time to retire,” one fan wrote on X. “Goated in the game, spirit willing but the body is failing.”
Another said: “Unfortunately Djokovic needs to retire and probably will either this season or next.”
A third fan added: “I’m a Djokovic fan, but it’s time he retires. He doesn’t play for weeks and comes to Cincinnati out of shape. He gets beat by a player who’s not rated high. His days are over.”