Dubai: Defending champion Roberto Bautista Agut is hoping he will be rested enough to tackle Nikoloz Basilashvili after setting a second round meeting with the Georgian, on Wednesday.
Bautista Agut took a little over one hour to send Indian wild card Ramkumar Ramanathan packing 6-4, 6-3 in the late match on centre court on Monday. With one day of rest on Tuesday till the completion of the first round matches, the defending champion from Spain is hoping he will recover enough to take on his Round Two opponent.
“Last year I won the biggest tournament of my career here and this year I feel I need to also do well, not just for myself but for the sake of all those who come here and support me,” Bautista Agut told spectators.
“Nikoloz [Basilashvili] is quite a tricky player and I have to be on the guard against him. I will try and make good use of my rest day and see how we can do against our next opponent,” he added.
Playing late on Monday after a majority of the crowd had disappeared after Roger Federer’s winning start against Philipp Kohlschreiber, Bautista Agut had to really get all the elements of his game together against the 24-year-old Indian. “Yes, he can really test you. He’s got so many things going on at the same time. He serves and volleys and slices and uses everything. In addition, he’s got a good strong serve,” Bautista Agut pointed out.
“But I’ve always enjoyed Dubai and felt very good here. So the focus right now is to do the best I can and be here for a long time this week,” he added.
Result
(Singles) Roberto Bautista Agut bt Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-4, 6-3.