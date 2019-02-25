Playing late on Monday after a majority of the crowd had disappeared after Roger Federer’s winning start against Philipp Kohlschreiber, Bautista Agut had to really get all the elements of his game together against the 24-year-old Indian. “Yes, he can really test you. He’s got so many things going on at the same time. He serves and volleys and slices and uses everything. In addition, he’s got a good strong serve,” Bautista Agut pointed out.