Brazil's Luisa Stefani (L) and Rafael Matos pose with the trophy after their victory against India's Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna during the mixed doubles final of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 27, 2023. Image Credit: AFP

Melbourne: The Brazilian pair of Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos beat India's Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna 7-6 (2), 6-2 on Friday to win the Australian Open mixed doubles title in Mirza's last match at a Grand Slam tournament before she retires.

Mirza, who has won six Grand Slam doubles championships — three in mixed, including the 2009 Australian Open — will retire next month after a tournament in Dubai.

The Brazilian pair took a 3-0 lead in the tiebreaker and Mirza and Bopanna fought back to 3-2, but that was to be the last points the Indian duo took. They missed two overheads in a row, including Mirza's shot into the net on set point.

India's Sania Mirza (L) and Rohan Bopanna hug during the awards ceremony after their defeat against Brazil's Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos during the mixed doubles final of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 27, 2023. Image Credit: AFP

Stefani and Matos broke Mirza's serve in the fourth game of the second set to go up 3-1, with the break point coming after a lengthy exchange between the teams.

Stefani and Matos are undefeated as a team, having won all seven matches together at the United Cup and at Melbourne Park.