London: Brazil’s top-ranked women’s tennis player Beatriz Haddad Maia has been provisionally suspended after failing a drug test, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) has said.

Haddad Maia, the world number 99, provided a sample for testing on June 4 during the Croatia Open that was found to contain selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs).

SARMs, which have similar properties to anabolic steroids, are prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

The Brazilian qualified for the Wimbledon main draw in July and beat former champion Garbine Muguruza in the first round.

She was informed of the finding on July 12, eight days after being beaten by Britain’s Harriet Dart in the second round of the grass court Grand Slam, and her provisional suspension came into effect on Monday.