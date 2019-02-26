Berankis got off to a solid start with a break in the first game. There was no stopping the Lithuanian as he raced off with the set 6-3 in 39 minutes. In the second, Lithuania’s best player got his first break in the fourth and then held for 4-1. But Medvedev, who already has a title this season after winning the Sofia Open, broke back in the seventh and then held to pull back to trail 3-5. However, it was a bit too late as Berankis served out for set and match.